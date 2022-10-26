Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Fortis stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4116 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Fortis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 122,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,913,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

