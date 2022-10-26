Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion.
Fortis Trading Up 1.2 %
Fortis stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.
Fortis Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4116 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Fortis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 122,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,913,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.
