Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Great Ajax Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Great Ajax’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Great Ajax Trading Up 5.0 %

AJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

AJX stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 47,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 9.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 143,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 42,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 70,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading

