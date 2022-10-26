Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reduced by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,286 shares of company stock worth $18,145,581 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.