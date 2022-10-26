Quant (QNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87.79 Million

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and $87.79 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $174.57 or 0.00841281 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002945 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,353.55 or 0.30630121 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000469 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011963 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
