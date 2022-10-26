Quantstamp (QSP) Hits One Day Volume of $219,717.00

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $219,717.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

