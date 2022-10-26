QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.29 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $95.29 million and approximately $141,080.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,823.09 or 1.00013856 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003093 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00021811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00043900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021531 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00123806 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,520.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.