Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

RRC stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

