Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0315 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $372.19 million and approximately $17.10 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,816,569,310 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

