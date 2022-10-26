Raymond James Weighs in on Mercer International Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mercer International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mercer International’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Mercer International Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

MERC opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Insider Activity at Mercer International

In other Mercer International news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mercer International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.