Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded up $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $92.01. 211,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

