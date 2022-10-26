ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.10 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $5,012.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00032439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00270297 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003795 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004689 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018803 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

