ReddCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,522.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $6,522.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00020818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00270282 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003683 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004694 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018730 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.