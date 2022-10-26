Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on REMYY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

