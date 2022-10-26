Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $268.15 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $268.15 million and $34.60 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

