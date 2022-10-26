Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.30% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE FR opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

