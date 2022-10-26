Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,096 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $346.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day moving average is $438.68. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $735.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.28.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.