Reviewing Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) & JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nocera and JBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nocera alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocera -86.76% -262.07% -166.84% JBS 6.17% 47.83% 11.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nocera and JBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocera 0 0 0 0 N/A JBS 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

JBS has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.42%. Given JBS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JBS is more favorable than Nocera.

This table compares Nocera and JBS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nocera $9.94 million 1.49 -$9.62 million N/A N/A JBS $65.00 billion 0.17 $3.80 billion $3.71 2.63

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than Nocera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of JBS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JBS beats Nocera on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nocera

(Get Rating)

Nocera, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for fish farming in Taiwan. The company also engages in the construction, management, and operation of aquaculture facilities. In addition, it provides consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. Nocera, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About JBS

(Get Rating)

JBS S.A., a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power. In addition, it is involved in tallow, palm oil, caustic soda, stearin, transportation, dog biscuits, hygiene and personal care, and sausage casings business; the operation of distribution centers and harbors; and the provision of cattle fattening, transportation, logistics, warehousing, and waste management and recycling services. Further, the company trades in cooked frozen meat; and operates Mercado da Carne store that provides beef and related items. It offers its products under the 1953, Doriana, Friboi, Massa Leve, Maturatta, Seara, Seara Gourmet, Swift, Angus Friboi, Anglo, Big Frango, Bordon, Confiança, delicate, Do Chef, Frangosul, Frigor Hans, LeBon, Reserva Friboi, Rezende, 1855, Incrível Seara, 5 Star, Aspen Ridge, Plumrose, Gold'n Plump, Just Bared Chicken, La Herencia, Moy Park, Pilgrim's, Primo, Rigamonti, and Swift Black. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Nocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.