Reviewing Valens (VLNS) and Its Rivals

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Valens to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Valens alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Valens Competitors 475.57% -6.78% 113.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valens and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million -$39.11 million -0.29 Valens Competitors $264.14 million -$80.24 million -9.73

Analyst Recommendations

Valens’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Valens and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Competitors 185 518 707 41 2.42

Valens currently has a consensus price target of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 183.07%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 141.97%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valens is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valens rivals beat Valens on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Valens Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.