Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 223,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. 7,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on REYN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

