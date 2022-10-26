RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 280.9% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 124,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RGC Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

RGC Resources stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. 2,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of -0.19.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.