Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 11,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 30.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Chevron by 185.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 58.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $176.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.06. The company has a market cap of $347.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

