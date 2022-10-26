RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.90

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 161962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 161.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $107,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

