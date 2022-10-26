RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.90

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 161962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
RLX Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.