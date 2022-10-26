Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Rollins has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,221,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,287,112 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Rollins by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rollins by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rollins by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Rollins by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

