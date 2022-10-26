Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.09-14.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.81. Roper Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.72-3.76 EPS.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $501.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.08 and a 200-day moving average of $412.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $486.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $216,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $238,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $249,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

