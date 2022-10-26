Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) PT Lowered to 445.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 665.00 to 445.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROYUF. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ROYUF remained flat at $66.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

