Safe Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.75 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00019805 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $85.75 million and approximately $130,350.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00133140 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00256612 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00059400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000356 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.31216885 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $127,938.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.