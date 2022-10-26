Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Saga Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SGA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 6,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.89%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.