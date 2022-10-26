SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to $106.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SAP. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on SAP to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.
Shares of SAP opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. SAP has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
