Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $69.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

SLB opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 23.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Schlumberger by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 403.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 64,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 51,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

