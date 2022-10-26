Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.22. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 1,782,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,750 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $240,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,351,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,403,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $240,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,351,304 shares in the company, valued at $50,403,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $48,026.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,348,115 shares in the company, valued at $50,422,611.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,999 shares of company stock worth $1,980,193 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

