SelfKey (KEY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.49 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $23.90 million and $2.49 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.13 or 0.30328622 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011847 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.