Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Short Interest Up 125.7% in October

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 865,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Semtech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

