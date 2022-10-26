Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Short Interest Up 125.7% in October

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Semtech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 865,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Semtech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
