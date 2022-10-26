Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.05

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Shanghai Electric Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile
Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanghai Electric Group (SIELY)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.