Share Buyback Program Announced by Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,513. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.81.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

