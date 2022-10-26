Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Declines By 65.1%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the September 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,061,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BASFY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($60.20) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS BASFY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. 143,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Basf has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Basf Company Profile

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

