Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Drops By 64.4%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the September 30th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Wave BioPharma Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of First Wave BioPharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,874. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $92.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.02) by $7.51. Equities research analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Wave BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.