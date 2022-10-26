Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Decreases By 78.8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the September 30th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Integrated Ventures Price Performance

Integrated Ventures stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Integrated Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum.

