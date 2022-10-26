Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Grows By 166.7%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LCAA remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,788. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About L Catterton Asia Acquisition
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
