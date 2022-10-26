Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Grows By 166.7%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAA remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,788. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.