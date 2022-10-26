Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Increases By 278.6%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the September 30th total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Siyata Mobile Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SYTA remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,112,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,994. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.18.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 400.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.64%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Analysts predict that Siyata Mobile will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siyata Mobile (SYTA)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.