Short Interest in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Increases By 1,372.2%

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 1,372.2% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivakor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vivakor stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vivakor worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIVK traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,432. Vivakor has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

