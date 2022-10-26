Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Drops By 63.8%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Yankuang Energy Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. 958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
