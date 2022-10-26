Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Drops By 63.8%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Yankuang Energy Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. 958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

