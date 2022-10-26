Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Update

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the September 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WINR traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

