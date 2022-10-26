Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 7th

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $939.14 million, a PE ratio of 81.40 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,060,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

