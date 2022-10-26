Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 3.6 %

SKX opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.