Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 449,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.31. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

