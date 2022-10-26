Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

SNBR opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $789.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $97.94.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 926.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 141,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

