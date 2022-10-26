Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 652,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SONN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.91% and a negative net margin of 3,792.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Articles

