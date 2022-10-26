SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Up 3.6%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 139,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 270,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

SOS Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SOS during the first quarter worth $70,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

