SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,372 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 3.25% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $248,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,131,000 after buying an additional 2,234,946 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,606,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,437,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,748,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,967,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,681,000 after buying an additional 246,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JNK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.02. 680,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,732. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $109.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

