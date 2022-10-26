SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.68

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 16594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 65,821.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 382,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after buying an additional 381,765 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,972,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 139,709 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,440,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

